Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 12,524 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 234.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

