Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.