Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $154.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $156.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

