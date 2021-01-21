Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 1,178 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

