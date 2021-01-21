Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €17.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.83 ($18.62).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €21.29 ($25.05) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of €23.44 ($27.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.52.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

