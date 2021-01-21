Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €10.50 Price Target

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.89 ($10.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €13.97 ($16.44).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.