Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 500,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 119,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,818.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 99,686 shares of company stock valued at $346,945 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

