Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches Market Cap of $25.35 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $25.35 million and $6.22 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for about $169.11 or 0.00488133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00258078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064653 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

