Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crawford United from $19.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

CRAWA stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

