Cowen Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $99.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

