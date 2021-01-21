Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

CAAP opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.49). Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 229.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 535,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 372,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporación América Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.