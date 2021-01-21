CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,857 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

