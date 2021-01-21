Cora Gold Limited (CORA.L) (LON:CORA) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Cora Gold Limited (CORA.L) (LON:CORA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.13. Cora Gold Limited (CORA.L) shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 356,203 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Cora Gold Limited (CORA.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

