Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

VLRS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,517. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 734,244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at $139,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.