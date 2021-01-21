Contrasting Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and PROG (NYSE:PRG)

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nesco and PROG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 1.39 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -10.40 PROG $3.95 billion 0.94 $31.47 million $3.89 14.10

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nesco and PROG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00

Nesco presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 23.23%. PROG has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%. Given PROG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than Nesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of PROG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nesco has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34% PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26%

Summary

PROG beats Nesco on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

