Contrasting Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) & Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -2.88% 5.61% 1.51% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Extended Stay America and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extended Stay America currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Great Eagle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.34 $69.67 million $0.95 16.38 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.83 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Volatility and Risk

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Great Eagle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

