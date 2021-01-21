Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 8.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,389,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,124,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
The company has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
