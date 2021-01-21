Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 8.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,389,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,124,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 145,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

