Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.22.
Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.15. 2,241,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.
See Also: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.