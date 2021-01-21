Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNCE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.
