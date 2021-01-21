Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 207,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 131,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPGY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,400.00.

The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

