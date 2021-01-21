Comparing Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seacor and Britannia Bulk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor 0 1 0 0 2.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacor currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Seacor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seacor is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Profitability

This table compares Seacor and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor 1.45% 1.30% 0.70% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Seacor has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 81.22, suggesting that its stock price is 8,022% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Seacor shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Seacor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seacor and Britannia Bulk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor $799.97 million 1.08 $26.77 million $1.38 30.67 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Seacor beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise for trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal locations. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment designs, develops, and maintains alternative energy and power solutions; and offers liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas fuel supply and logistics to commercial, industrial, agricultural, and transportation customers. This segment also engages in the selling, storage, and maintenance of aviation; agricultural commodity trading and logistics businesses; and trading and merchandising of sugar and other commodities. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

