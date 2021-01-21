Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) received a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

ML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

ML stock opened at €111.00 ($130.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €106.64 and its 200-day moving average is €98.35. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

