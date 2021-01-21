Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 173,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,890. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

