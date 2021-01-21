Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

