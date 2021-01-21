Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.14. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,984. The company has a market cap of $289.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

