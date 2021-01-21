Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $73.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

