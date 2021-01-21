Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $73.17.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.