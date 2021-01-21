Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.83 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.