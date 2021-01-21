Comcast (CMCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

