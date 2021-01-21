Columbus Circle Investors Sells 34,685 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG opened at $156.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

