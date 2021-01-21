Columbus Circle Investors Raises Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

