Columbus Circle Investors Purchases New Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.21% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Shares of CHUY opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $677.31 million, a PE ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

