Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,001 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Inphi worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Inphi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.