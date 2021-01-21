Columbus Circle Investors Invests $6.38 Million in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.43% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

In related news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,797 shares of company stock valued at $558,755.

TRIL stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

