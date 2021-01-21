Columbus Circle Investors Invests $3.80 Million in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 154,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.17% of Seres Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $611,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

