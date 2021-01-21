Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 15,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

