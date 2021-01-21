Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $458,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.59. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

