Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. 1,036,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,610,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $275.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

