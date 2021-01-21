Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys Shares of 914 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $718.11.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $793.99. 9,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,794. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $790.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $720.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

