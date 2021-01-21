Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys Shares of 5,577 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

