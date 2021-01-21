Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires Shares of 31,154 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 308,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680,391. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

