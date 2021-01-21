Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLPBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CLPBY stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

