Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

NYSE CLNC opened at $8.77 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 249,950 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,655 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

