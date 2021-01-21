Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
NYSE CLNC opened at $8.77 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.
About Colony Credit Real Estate
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.