Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CL. Truist upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

NYSE CL opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

