Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $459.00

Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 459 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 459 ($6.00), with a volume of 589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.72. The company has a market capitalization of £41.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) Company Profile (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

