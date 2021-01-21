Coherent Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,565% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth about $22,501,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 15.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,768,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 338.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $199.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.04. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $213.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COHR. Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.43.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

