Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund comprises about 4.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 97,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,998. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

