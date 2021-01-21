CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Up 6.4%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 879,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 355,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

CWBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. WBB Securities initiated coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

The firm has a market cap of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CohBar by 359.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CohBar by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

