Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Critical Analysis

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cogent Communications and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 2 0 2.29 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.92%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Dividends

Cogent Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Telecom Italia pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Cogent Communications pays out 384.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cogent Communications has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cogent Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.27 $37.52 million $0.76 80.12 Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.51 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Communications.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Telecom Italia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for IT sector. The company has a strategic partnership with Google. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

