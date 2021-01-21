Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Up 10.1%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) shares rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 179,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 70,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a PE ratio of -503,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

